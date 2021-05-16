iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

