iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 85,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

