iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $165.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average is $143.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

