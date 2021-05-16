Italo (XTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,353.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Italo has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $67,113.17 and approximately $3,353.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00088095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00499032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00227663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004895 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.96 or 0.01180425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

