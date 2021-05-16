Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $106.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ITRI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. 358,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock worth $667,374. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

