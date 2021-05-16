Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $174.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 914,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

