Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 747,112 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

