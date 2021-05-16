Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,898,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of WPM opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

