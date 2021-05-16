Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $333.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.11. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

