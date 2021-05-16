Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 213.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.60 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.