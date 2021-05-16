Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the period.

Shares of DJP opened at $26.43 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

