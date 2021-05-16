Jarvis+ Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $270,776.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

