JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Volume Increase

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 698,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,249,215 shares.The stock last traded at $67.93 and had previously closed at $67.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

