JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Volume Increase

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 698,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,249,215 shares.The stock last traded at $67.93 and had previously closed at $67.03.
Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
