Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 197.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 217,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 329.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

