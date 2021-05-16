Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $28.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of PLTR opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $447,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

