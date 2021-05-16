John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 35,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.29, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

