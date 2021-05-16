John W. Martin Buys 39,160 Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider John W. Martin bought 39,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

CSP stock opened at GBX 513 ($6.70) on Friday. Countryside Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 522.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 465.35.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.