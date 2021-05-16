JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $205.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.23.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $267.46 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $188.39 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.