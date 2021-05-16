JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $84.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.76.

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

