JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

