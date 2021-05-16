Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 13,295 American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 273.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,629 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the first quarter worth $690,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American National Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANAT traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.07. The company had a trading volume of 93,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $150.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

