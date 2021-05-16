Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 13,903 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $25,044,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after buying an additional 977,767 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 438,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 391,339 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 614,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 378,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 424,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

