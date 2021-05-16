Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises about 3.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

BEP traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $36.30. 352,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

