Katalyo Hits One Day Volume of $2.43 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $2.43 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00092039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00512627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00232656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.66 or 0.01168733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

