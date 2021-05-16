Kathleen M. Camilli Sells 179 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UNF opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.93. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $151.91 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after buying an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $49,281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,636,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $21,443,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in UniFirst by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

