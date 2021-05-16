Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 143,209 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.17% of Boston Private Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,302 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,354,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

