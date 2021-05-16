Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 357,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMLP. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $3.55 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

