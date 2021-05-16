Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $232.26 million and $4.04 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00086481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.45 or 0.01088848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00115201 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 507,198,827 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

