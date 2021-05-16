Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $34,189.25 and approximately $131.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003701 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

