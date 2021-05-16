Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $49.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

