Kendall Capital Management Increases Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

