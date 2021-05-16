Kendall Capital Management Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,316,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,876,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $67.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

