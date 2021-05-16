Kendall Capital Management Sells 300 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

