KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

