Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYUF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KEYUF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 22,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

