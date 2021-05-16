Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$29.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.65.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.62. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 108.65.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

