Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $15,734,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

