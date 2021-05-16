Kingsoft Cloud Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average daily volume of 1,633 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ KC opened at $37.65 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

