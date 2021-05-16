Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €83.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.33 ($98.04).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGX. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €1.88 ($2.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €85.58 ($100.68). 182,630 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.34.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

