Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.260-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 555,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,522. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 293.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

