KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.