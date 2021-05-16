Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

ETR KBX opened at €103.70 ($122.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.83. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

