Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRNT. Barclays raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 417,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

