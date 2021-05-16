Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 783 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

