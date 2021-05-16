KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Raised to $16.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $271.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $50,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87. Insiders have sold a total of 28,226 shares of company stock worth $3,121,458 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

