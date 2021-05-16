Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Laird Superfood stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $186,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,521 shares in the company, valued at $654,409.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,614 shares of company stock worth $731,113 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the first quarter worth $542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

