LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

ETR LXS opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.74 and a 200 day moving average of €60.54. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

