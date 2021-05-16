LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $54.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $359,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,284,234.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,905 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,009. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

