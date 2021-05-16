Levere (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Shares Down 0.2%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 1,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

