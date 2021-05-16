Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,032 shares during the quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 1.95% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

